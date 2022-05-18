RBI employees' union demands removal of RSS ideologue & 'Thuglak' editor Gurumurthy from RBI board

Highlighting selfless service of the public sector bank employees during the Coronavirus pandemic, the AIREBA, in its letter has referred to the encomia paid by the finance minister to bank employees.

The AIREBA has also said that Gurumurthy has proved himself unworthy for such a high post.

Interestingly, Gurumurthy who is considered the brain behind economic policies adopted by the saffron party said that being in the RBI board is not a big thing.

Gurumurthy said, “I was pressured to take up that position as there were not many to put a counter view in the RBI Board. I did not need it nor did I seek it. For decades I had never taken any position in or from the government. Nor will I ever. Me, in the RBI Board was criticized by the financial media in the West, and I am happy you a communist , share their views now.”

“For your information I have never allowed anyone in any public fora to include in the intro about me, that I am on RBI Board. You have expressed grave concern about me being on the RBI Board. You may not know that if I am not on the RBI board, it makes very little difference to me,” added Gurumurthy.