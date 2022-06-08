RBI raises repo rate: How much your loan EMI will increase?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy meeting held on June 08, decided to increase the repo rate again by 0.5% to 4.9%. This hike comes within 36 days of last repo rate hike of 40 bps done on May 4, 2022. New borrowers and existing floating rate borrowers will have to shell out higher EMIs for their loans.

How much your loan EMI will increase?

After the current raise, the total hike in repo rate is 0.9%. Due the rate hikes by Reserve Bank of India, banks and housing finance will increase lending rates accordingly, which means that your EMIs will go up accordingly.