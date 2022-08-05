RBI should insulate Indian economy from global fluctuations as it did in 2008

In the face of persistent inflationary pressures, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday jacked up its basic policy rate — the repo rate — by 40 basis points to 5.4%. With this hike, the RBI policy rate has now reached the pre-pandemic level.

This is a landmark which can be viewed as the complete normalisation of RBI’s monetary policy from the ultra-accommodative stance adopted in the wake of the pandemic. From the early stages of the pandemic in India, RBI followed a policy which was more engaged towards maintaining the tempo of the Indian economy against the severely contracting impact of the pandemic.

It may be recalled that for one quarter after the pandemic hit in the initial stage, the Indian GDP had shrunk by a quarter. For a whole year, the GDP had fallen and its performance diverged from the long term growth path. It thus needed a kind of nursing before the economy could get up on its feet.

Has the Indian economy then recovered from the adverse effects of the pandemic so that the RBI could reverse its accommodative monetary policy stance? In a way, yes, going by the optimistic note stuck by the RBI governor while announcing monetary policy.

Reserve Bank estimates growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal at 16.2%, dipping to 4 per cent by the fourth quarter, with growth for whole year at 7.2% for 2022-23.