RBI’s move not unexpected but a late remedy as inflation will continue to stay high, say experts

While the effects of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate hike effected on Wednesday led to the markets showing their displeasure and rate-sensitive sectors like banking, automobiles, and real estate being upset at it for slowing their recovery, academicians and experts of the subject are far from surprised and believe it’s actually a move that has been made a little too late.

Dr. M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor, Brickwork Ratings, and a former member of the 14th Finance Commission, feels that we react too late to the situation and that in view of the elevated prices of crude oil and continued supply-side bottlenecks in addition to continuation of COVID curbs, the increase in inflation is imminent.

He said that such a delayed move by the RBI will only see India’s inflation continue to trend above 6 percent for the rest of the year.

“All these are likely to have a secondary impact on inflation, which will remain elevated above the upper limit of the target at least in the first two quarters of FY23. Therefore, the action on policy rates and managing liquidity are imminent, and the increases in the repo rate and CRR in an unscheduled manner represent the urgency to anchor inflation expectations,” he said.

“This heralds the increase in the rate cycle, and as the inflation is likely to remain elevated beyond the upper bound of the target, we expect a 1.5% to 2% hike in the policy rate in the current fiscal,” he added.