Read Your Savarkar Right

Those who expected Maharashtra to erupt in righteous indignation after Rahul Gandhi once again referred to Savarkar’s mercy petitions to the British and his loyalty to their highnesses have reason to feel disappointed. An unexpectedly large section of Marathi civil society, intellectuals and social media have instead come out in support of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Savarkar, made during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Of the recent controversy surrounding Rahul’s critical references to Savarkar, B.G. Kolse Patil, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, said it was an attempt to divert attention from the issues being raised by the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Savarkar deserves every criticism that comes his way for he was against the Indian Constitution. He wanted the British to stay on in India and not give us our freedom; he thought our Constitution was poisonous for the country. Why, then, should anybody be afraid of criticising Savarkar.”

It has also been pointed out that the many hagiographic accounts of Savarkar’s courage and bravery and his storied escapades were often inspired by his own writings. That persona was given permanence in popular memory, especially among Maharashtrian Brahmins, through a century of myth-making in cultural fare such as elocution contests and fancy-dress competitions during Ganapati festivals. The appellation ‘Veer’ itself, it has often been pointed out, is from Savarkar’s disguised biography that he himself wrote under the pseudonym ‘Chitragupt’.