Sonia: Those misusing power to divide Indians the real anti-nationals

Dr Ambedkar's conduct as the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly's Drafting Committee exemplifies this principle, she asserted.

She said the second lesson to learn is to encourage a spirit of fraternity, the bedrock of the nation.

"Babasaheb believed deeply in the importance of nurturing a brotherhood of Indians as one people, saying 'without fraternity, equality and liberty will be no deeper than coats of paint'," she said.

In his final speech, he discussed how the caste system strikes at the roots of fraternity – and called it “anti-national”, Gandhi recalled.

"This phrase is abused by those in power today, but Dr. Ambedkar explained its true meaning – the caste system is 'anti-national' because it brings about separation, generates jealousy, antipathy – in short, because it divides Indians against each other," she said.

"Today, the real 'anti-nationals' are those who are misusing their power to divide Indians against each other – on the grounds of religion, language, caste and gender. Thankfully, despite the regime's efforts, the sense of fraternity runs deep in Indians," Gandhi asserted.

She cited the example of crores of Indians from all walks of life protesting against religious divisiveness, raising their voices for livelihoods of farmers, and helping each other to their best abilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying those instances prove that sense of fraternity runs deep beyond doubt.

"We must always nurture this sense of brotherhood and defend it from attacks – in our households, communities, and organisations," she said. The third lesson from Ambedkar is to always fight for social and economic justice, Gandhi said.

"Dr. Ambedkar fought for the rights of Dalits, as well as the rights of all individuals and communities who were marginalised. The system in the Constitution for backward classes and minorities is flexible and expansive, and has enabled progressive action for their welfare," she noted.

"Today, the challenges of ensuring social justice have taken new forms. The economic reforms of 1991 introduced by the Congress government have increased prosperity, but we now see growing economic inequality," Gandhi said.

"Reckless privatisation" of public sector units is narrowing the system of reservation which offered security and social mobility to Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, she argued.

The advent of new technologies is threatening livelihoods but also creating opportunities to organise better, and ensure greater equality, she said.

"The challenge is to learn from Babasaheb Ambedkar and ensure social justice in these changing times, and act on our convictions in our public and private lives," Gandhi said.

She also quoted Babasaheb Ambedkar's last words in the Constituent Assembly – "If we wish to preserve the Constitution... let us resolve not to be tardy in the recognition of the evils that lie across our path...nor to be weak in our initiative to remove them. That is the only way to serve the country. I know of no better." These words must be our resolve in the years to come, Gandhi added.

Ambedkar's remarkable life remains an enduring inspiration today for all Indians, she said.