Reality Bites: Holidays and mummies

I shook my head sadly when Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not take questions from reporters at a joint meeting, “reportedly at Modi's insistence”. The western media covering the event did object but they did not make a loud enough noise. Is the whole world giving up?

The Diyar Leader also met the leaders of Nordic countries, but the fact that Norway, Denmark and Sweden had bagged the top three positions in the Press Freedom Index did not make him blush. Well, I guess nothing can embarrass men who gaily wear monogrammed suits and funny hats.

While the leaders he met made sickly sweet diplomatic noises, they trolled him silently but very effectively. The venues for their meetings had huge portraits of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the man the Diyar Leader blames for everything, including his prickly heat rash.

Indian embassies in the countries he visited had been working hard practising their dance steps and drumming in tune with the Diyar Leader blowing his own trumpet. Quite a little show they have there, trying to demonstrate to world leaders how popular the Diyar Leader is. ‘If it doesn’t come naturally, hire fancy event managers,’ is their mantra.

There were two distinct types of NRIs present: The NRIs at the venue were Sanghis or just greedy people who wanted free Indian snacks. Why on earth they greeted him with Indian culture is a mystery. Shouldn’t they have put up fusion performances instead, showing him how the culture they’ve adopted fits in beautifully with the culture they left behind—a tribute to both countries? Like performing the snake dance in Germany’s traditional lederhosen and dirndl outfits, for instance—a Bollywood sort of ‘Sound of Music’ affair.