Reality Bites: Nehru’s Ghost continues to haunt the Supreme Bore!

Now, although the Supreme Bore rather fancies himself, he’s just a garden-variety representative of India’s fascist organisation, the RSS. In fact, he really does look quite a lot like a short, stout garden gnome, except when he wears a saree and railway-platform heels.

Thousands of cartoons and memes have been made about the Supreme Bore’s obsession with Nehru since 2014, and one of the most electrifying speeches I’ve heard during the ongoing state elections is by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He said, “On the one hand, people are facing problems of price rise and unemployment and on the other, the government, which has been in power for the last seven and a half years, rather than admitting their mistakes and making amends, is still blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for being responsible for people’s problems.”

Singh’s speech must have made the Supreme Bore explode with rage, and when he’s angry, Indians are not safe. Fortunately for us, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s speech in his very own parliament, distracted him. Mr Lee said, “The leaders who fought for and won Independence are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too.”

If this wasn’t devastating enough for the Supreme Bore, Lee went on to talk about how beautifully India’s parliament functioned in Nehru’s days, and the gradual decline: “While Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated.”

I was standing on my chair and cheering at that! I wish Mr Lee had also mentioned alleged terrorists out on bail and in parliament (like the BJP’s Pragya Thakur of the Malegaon bomb blast case).