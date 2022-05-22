Reality Bites: Why the Prime Peacock sent Mr Goli Maaro to Cannes

The nation is in deep shock. We know how much the Prime Peacock loves hanging out with film stars and taking selfies with them, but he sent one of his cabinet ministers to the Cannes film festival instead. This was the first time ever that he’s made a personal sacrifice, and we don’t quite know what to make of it.

Should we give him an award or just keep our fingers crossed and hope that he makes more meaningful personal sacrifices for the nation for a change? For example, he could give up his hold on the PM Cares fund and share that money with Indians who are suffering because of his bad economic decisions. Or, if parting with money causes him extreme pain, he could turn his expensive new house at the Central Vista into a free hospital for the underprivileged. Wouldn’t that be nice?

The Prime Peacock thought deeply about whom to send from his cabinet, and after a few brainstorming sessions selected Mr Goli Maaro, because hey, goli maaro means shoot, as in film shoot. A nice private joke, heh. Mr Goli Maaro looked rather overwhelmed at the film festival and would have been at sea if it wasn’t for the posse of Bhakts (like the nation’s poet laureate) fussing over him like Mother Hen. Taking tips from the Prime Peacock, Mr Goli Maaro also showcased Indian designers and wore Big Fat Indian Wedding outfits which probably had cleverly concealed holsters. Pity the organisers didn’t know his dubious history, or they probably would have frisked him at the entrance, and that would have been memorable footage indeed.