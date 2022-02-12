Reality of ‘crime free’ UP: 12 journalists were killed, 48 attacked, 66 booked under various cases in Yogi Raj

Puncturing tall claims made by the Yogi government regarding the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, a report released by Committee Against Assault on Journalists (CAAJ) has revealed that as many as 12 journalists were killed, 48 were physically attacked and 66 were booked under various cases during the last five years of Yogi Raj.

Releasing year-wise data of murder, attack, detention etc since 2017 when Yogi Adityanath assumed office as UP CM, CAAJ claimed that while 7 journalists were killed in 2020 alone – the highest in five years – 29 were attacked physically in 2021.

As per the report, 138 cases of assault and attacks were recorded between 2017 and 2021.

What is a cause of alarm is that according to the CAAJ, 75 per cent of the cases slapped on journalists were recorded during the pandemic.

Abhishek Shrivastav, convenor, CAAJ who released the report highlighted that Modi’s constituency Varanasi, UP’s capital Lucknow and industrial cities Noida, Ghaziabad topped in their list.