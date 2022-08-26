Really thankful for the success of Darlings, says Alia Bhatt

Darlings has featured on the Netflix listings in the Global Top 10 for non-English films for three consecutive weeks since its release. Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in fourteen countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Malaysia and more. Darlings continues to be the highest viewed non-English Indian original film and the highest global opening for a non-English original Indian film, clocking close to a whopping 30 million viewing hours and currently trending as #5 in the global top 10 for non-English films.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions Darlings is a dark-comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.