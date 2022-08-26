Really thankful for the success of Darlings, says Alia Bhatt
Darlings has featured on the Netflix listings in the Global Top 10 for non-English films for three consecutive weeks since its release. Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in 14 countries
Darlings has featured on the Netflix listings in the Global Top 10 for non-English films for three consecutive weeks since its release. Currently, the film is trending in the Top 10 in fourteen countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Malaysia and more. Darlings continues to be the highest viewed non-English Indian original film and the highest global opening for a non-English original Indian film, clocking close to a whopping 30 million viewing hours and currently trending as #5 in the global top 10 for non-English films.
Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions Darlings is a dark-comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew and is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.
Alia Bhatt who has given us two super-hits during this year of debilitating recessions says, “Gangubai Kaithiawadi was all about the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. To our good fortune it was a success in the movie theatres. Now Gangubai has a new lease of life on Netflix. Even Darlings will be remembered five years from now because of its instant recall value on OTT.”
Alia sees the streaming platforms as an ally not an enemy of the movie theatres. “Look at Shefali Shah. Netflix has given Shefali’s career a whole new life after Delhi Crime. That amazing series couldn’t be done for the cinemas. So, I say more creative juices and more content on the OTT.”
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines