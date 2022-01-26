Reclaiming the Republic: Constitution by itself no guarantee against fascism or genocide

Recent years have witnessed multiple stabs on the Indian Constitution. A Constitution is ultimately a syncretic interaction between what it says on paper, how it acts out in practice and how it is interpreted.

Four major Constitutional amendments have been introduced during the Modi regime- the first concerning appointment to higher judiciary which was struck down by the Supreme Court, the second concerning GST (Goods and Services Tax), the third was the virtual repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution concerning Kashmir which is under challenge in the Supreme Court and the last was introduction of 10% reservation for economically backward classes which again is under challenge in the Supreme Court.

Besides these, the present establishment has not made any changes to fundamental rights or directive principles of the Constitution; nor have they amended Constitutional provisions concerning citizenship, legislative bodies, various institutions of accountability such as Finance Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), provisions concerning internal emergency, rights of tribals or scheduled tribes, etc.

By the semantics of the Constitution, India continues to be a secular state, with right to equality and non-discrimination, freedom of religion, right to life, vibrant parliamentary democracy, guaranteed protection of minorities, citizenship by birth etc.

But in reality, what we have seen during the last seven years is a complete inversion of all this. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which makes citizenship conditional on religion, complete absence of a vibrant parliament, hate speeches and lynchings being legitimised, complete hollowing out of independence of bodies such as the Election Commission, CAG, various accountability tribunals and extremely hesitant if not genuflecting approach of the higher judiciary. I strongly believe that a march towards Hindu Rashtra is possible without necessarily tempering with the wording of the Constitution.

Obviously without a strong Constitution a vibrant sustained democracy is not possible. At the same time the Constitution by itself is no guarantee against authoritarian practices or even against a genocide.

While celebrating the progressive values of the Constitution, we need to also realise that despite our Constitution, communal and caste violence happened even during post-Constitutional and pre-Modi regimes, whether in Ahmedabad 1969, Nellie 1983, Delhi 1984, Mumbai 1992, Gujarat 2002 or Kandhamal 2008. Hardly anyone was prosecuted and even fewer were convicted.