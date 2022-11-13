Reflections on 60 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been successful in fulfilling its objectives beyond our expectations. When we had started on 7 September, there were many questions in our mind. Will people come along? Will we be able to walk 25 kms every day? We were taught in school that sometimes a person walks not with his feet but with his courage. It has proved right during this journey.

But once we started, we just didn’t realise how more than 60 days passed. The Yatris faced various problems and roadblocks, but now people have risen above their physical struggles.

There are two types of people in the Yatra. One, the people who are directly associated with the party, and two those who are not associated with the party but have joined the Yatra.

The people on their rooftops, in front of shops, at the entrance to a village, those making videos on their mobiles—just by looking at those faces, in their eyes, it is clear that this Yatra was the need of the hour. And that is why, whatever the challenges, this Yatra is going to overcome all those challenges one after the other.