Reflections on Onam: Why Amit Shah's brand of lotus will not bloom in Kerala

The real ‘untouchables’, however, would not even be able to approach the priests because they are considered not just untouchable but also unseeable and unapproachable – if the Brahmin were to spot one, he would have to dive into the nearest pond for a thorough bath to repurify himself. So, traditionally, the ‘untouchables’ always walked with a stick, pounding the ground with it, so that the Namboodiris could hear them approach and avoid seeing or coming near them.

That is why communism gained ground in this state and lasts here to this date, unlike in Bengal where communism was largely an outcome of the exploitative zamindari system. So, I wonder if Samuel Huntington's theory in ‘The Clash of Civilisations’ is proved by Kerala. Huntington propounds that for decades after the end of the World War II (which was close to India’s independence), there were only two ideologies or battles or sides in this world – capitalism and communism.

Once the Berlin Wall collapsed and the Iron Curtain came down, right wing extremism has grown all over the world, including in the countries in the former Soviet bloc, Hungary being a prime example today.

When I had met Hans Modrow, the last premier of East Germany, in Berlin after the merger of the two nations, he had told me almost presciently that if communism was not the answer to the problems of the world, capitalism was not either. It would only increase the divisions among the people on all scores – social, political and economic. The world had to find a happy medium between the two, he said.

When I asked him what that medium could be, he directed me to ask Jyoti Basu, then chief minister of West Bengal. Modrow seemed to greatly admire Basu (that is how I beat American and British journalists to that interview – because I came from the land of Jyoti Basu). Modrow said Basu, as the tallest communist leader of India, was consistently winning elections in a full-blown democracy, so he had to be doing something right. He would have the answer.

But he had not heard of Kerala. So, between Huntington and Modrow, I wonder now if it is communism that holds Kerala together. Or if the state holds on to communism after it has collapsed everywhere else in the world, including in Bengal, because of its peculiar demographic formulation.

Nevertheless, I was very happy to see Muslim girls in hijabs and the traditional cream-coloured, gold-bordered sarees dancing at a college Onam celebration in Mallapuram, a district which has been singled out by the Hindutva forces as the hub of everything they hold wrong with the minority community.

So, Amit Shah may try as he will, but I am convinced that his brand of lotus will never bloom in Kerala.