Reflections on patriotism for the poor on this Independence Day

The political turbulence buffeting India under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is generating heat even on the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “urging” all citizens to hoist the national flag at home from 13 to 15 August, under his ‘har ghar tiranga’ (Hindi for ‘tricolour in every home’) campaign. “The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag,” he remarked.

Nothing wrong with that, one might assume. However, the issue stirred a hornet’s nest, as this meant producing and providing the saffron-white-green flags to families across the country of a population of 1.4 billion, and millions of whom are homeless.

Many of them felt, “If the government is asking all of us to hoist flags at home, in a show of patriotism, it should first ensure housing for the poverty-stricken who live rough, so that we have homes where we can display our national flag with pride.”

India’s poor recall the Prime Minister’s promise to them of “housing for all” while campaigning for the 2019 elections. To lusty cheers, he had announced, “Let me inform you all that Modi, as Prime Minister, has made a solemn pledge that by 2022, when we celebrate 75 years of our independence, no family in India will be without a home of its own, and by home, I do not mean four walls and a roof, but one with tapped water, cooking gas connection, electricity, LED bulbs and a toilet.”

That this promise faded once the government was re-elected by a massive majority is evident from the fact that millions still are roofless, 80 million people lack access to safe water, and 229 million have no proper sanitation.

Moreover, 13 per cent of Indian households still have no electricity, and this included the ancestral village of the newly-elected President, Droupadi Murmu, the country’s second woman and first tribal President. Authorities were quick to electrify the village upon her nomination.