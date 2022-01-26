Reflections on Republic Day: It'll be a pity to lose to forces of darkness again

Individuals have always herded together in tribes, clans, communities and nations for survival against the challenges that nature, and other similar herds, throw at them. Without the capacity to combine skills and divide labour efficiently, human survival would be impossible.

However, each individual is born with a unique identity, and is the site for unique thoughts, skills, perspectives and experience, which makes the human species unique, and gives it the ability to gather new knowledge, and harness it to gain some mastery over nature.

The tension between the individual and the herd is as old as the species itself. There is no sure-fire way of resolving this tension of who should prevail over the other. What makes the tension difficult to resolve is the fact that it is easy to confuse trees with the forest, because the forest is so much bigger, mysterious and awesome, than a humble tree.

However, it is the trees that make a forest. By itself, a forest can’t exist because its essential constituent is the humble tree. A forest is thus an empty basket in which we put lots of trees to make a coherent ensemble. No doubt, the forest then has an ontology of its own, but take away the trees, and there is no forest. The same is the case between the individual and the herd. It is the individuals that make the herd and give it its unique ontology and personality.

It was in recognition of this primacy of an individual’s ontology over that of the herd, that the Constituent Assembly gave us the Constitution that begins with the sacred and inviolate words, “We the people...”

It was the people--qua individuals --that came together as a nation to give us a Republic that we now know as India. This was no idle thought or passing fashion. For the Indian experience since antiquity has not always been so.

The ancients privileged the herd over the individual in our philosophy, religion and culture. M.S. Golwalkar, one of the ideologues of the RSS, explained this view rather poetically:

“Well, this question stems from a superficial view of our Hindu life. A tree, for example, appears to be full of heterogeneous parts like the branches, leaves, flowers and fruits. The trunk differs from the branches, the branches from the leaves — all as if entirely different from one another. But we know that all these apparent diversities are only the varied manifestations of the same tree, the same sap running through and nourishing all those parts. So is the case with the diversities of our social life which have been evolved down these millennia. They are no more a source of dissension and disruption than a leaf or a flower is in the case of a tree. This kind of natural evolution has been a unique feature of our social life.”

It is a beautiful but deceptive analogy. It captures the view that individuals in a herd ought to come together as a harmonious organic whole but loses the individual in the process. A leaf, a branch, a flower, are not individuals with an existence of their own. They have separate functions, but they can’t exist independent of the tree.