Frequent seizure of drugs in Gujarat to be a poll plank for Congress

With Gujarat slated to go for Assembly polls soon, the Congress party, which had lost to the BJP with a thin margin in 2017, has stepped up attacks on the state government on issues such as regular seizure of huge quantities of narcotics there.

“Gujarat has become a hub for the narcotics business,” said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, who was in Gujarat on Wednesday to supervise the preparations for the forthcoming elections, while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad.

“70 people died after consuming spurious liquor. Is this the Gujarat model of development BJP talks about?” the senior Congress leader said.

Besides exposing the hollowness of the ‘Gujarat model of development’, Congress leaders and its frontal organizations have launched vociferous campaigns on social media targeting BJP over the issue of seizure of drugs in the state.