Reliance group inks MoU with Rajasthan for investment worth Rs 1 lakh crore in green energy projects

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who attended the event virtually, said the state has earned a reputation as the leading hub for renewable energy. He said the state has already signed investment agreements worth Rs 3.05 lakh crore with eight companies including public sector units like National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), SJVN, and SECL.

Besides Reliance, the state government also signed MoUs with Axis Energy and SAEL.

Chief Minister Gehlot said that work in renewable energy is going on at such a fast pace that the day is not far away when Rajasthan will play a big role in fulfilling the energy needs of the country.

He said that the Rajasthan government in the last three years took many policy initiatives to promote renewable energy production.

“To make Rajasthan a renewable energy hub, we have released New Solar Energy Policy-2019 and Wind & Hybrid Energy Policy. We have also taken policy decisions such as RIPS-2019, One Stop Shop system, and MSME Act to provide a conducive atmosphere to investors,” he said.

“The state government also removed obstacles coming in the way of investments by moving ahead towards Ease of Doing Business in the state,” he added.