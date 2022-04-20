Religious processions would have had women, the elderly and the devout

The spate of violence, vandalism and hate mongering by some Hindu groups in several towns, notably at Khargone in Madya Pradesh, at Karauli in Rajasthan and many other towns in Karnataka, West Bengal, Goa, Gujarat and even Delhi on Ram Navami and later on Hanuman Jayanti has been deeply disturbing.

Several videos showed Hindu groups marauding through Muslim areas, carrying swords and sticks and shouting abusive and threatening slogans against Muslims and, waving and hoisting saffron flags atop some mosques have come to light from these and many other places.

The nature and composition of these processions that led to vandalism indicate they had been pre-planned with a view to foment communal discord. Those in the processions were mainly young boys, many even minors. There were hardly any adults beyond the age of 25-26. A religious procession led in right earnest should have more likely included the elderly too, who are by nature, more religiously inclined, and even women. That these two categories were absent from these processions raise suspicion about the motive of these processions.

One also noticed that these boys carried swords, sticks and even pistols in their hands. It is unlikely that these boys owned these weapons. These lethal weapons might have been supplied to the boys by the organizers of these processions. It has been rightly pointed out by NDTV’s Ravish Kumar that these boys, most likely belonged to poor or very lower middle- class families. As this seems apparent, I wonder whether their parents are aware how the tender minds of their dear ones are being filled with bigotry and hate.