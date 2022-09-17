Relocating Cheetahs in India: Everything you wanted to know

Five female and three male Cheetahs from Namibia landed in India on Saturday morning from Namibia in a special cargo plane. They were then air-lifted to Madhya Pradesh in a Air Force helicopter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, will be releasing them later this morning.

Indian Oil Corporation will be contributing Rs 50 crore over the next five years for the project.

The project to relocate Cheetahs, said to have become extinct in the country 75 years ago, had begin in the 1970s but had made little headway before the Supreme Court’s ruling stalled it in 2012.