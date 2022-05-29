Remarkable 'ant cities' in Rajasthan provide lessons in environmental protection

Circle of life

Every village, town and city in Rajasthan resonates with this conservational ethos, and people are dedicated to providing ants with sustenance. There are plenty of small and big spaces in every village that are demarcated specially for insects. Local residents call these areas 'kidi nagara', which loosely translates to city of ants.

Hiraram, assistant professor at the Zoology Department of Jodhpur's Jainarayan Vyas University, told 101Reporters: "Kidi nagara are present throughout the state, and people of the community feed the ants every day. The simple act of providing food grains to the ants is called kidi nagara seenchna, which loosely meaning in local language to feeding the ants. Because of this, insects are found in abundance everywhere.

"Ants play a vital role in the ecosystem. They are the primary consumers and feed directly on plants. Insects survive by eating these ants. Carnivorous birds higher up on the food chain derive nourishment by eating ants and insects. These birds play a crucial role in pollinating crops in the fields and also feed on insects that damage the crops. In fact, birds are found in abundance around kidi nagaras and provide a natural balance to biodiversity."



Community-driven initiative

People visit these grounds daily with reverence and feel 'blessed' to feed the insects flour, pulses, millets, rice and sugar. In Nimbawas village of Jalore district, the kidi nagara is spread over 150 bighas of land, where locals and even people from distant districts come to feed the ants.

Hiralal Bhati, a resident of Nimbawas, told 101Reporters: "Due to kidi nagaras, there are many birds in our village. Over time, we learnt how important insects are to the ecological balance of this region. We treat feeding the insects as a virtuous act."