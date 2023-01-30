Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary

Pascal Alan Nazareth in his book, “Gandhi’s Outstanding Leadership” makes a pertinent point. He says

“In a century that has the awesome distinction of being the most violent in history he confronted, non-violently, the largest, most powerful empire and secured freedom for India, which then had a fifth of the world’s population, and induced broad spectrum political, economic and social change within it. He subsequently inspired non-violent people’s struggles which achieved decolonization worldwide, ended racial oppression in USA and South Africa and terminated dictatorships in Poland, Rumania, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, German Democratic Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Phillipines, Soviet Union, Chile, Serbia, Georgia Ukraine and Uzbekistan”

Leaders who inspire, and command universal respect are those who espoused Right rather than Might, and truth, justice and non-violent conflict resolution rather than hate, violence and war. Abraham Lincoln’s words “Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith let us to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it”.

American political scientist, founder of the Albert Einstein Institution, Professor Gene Sharp says: “Gandhi was an experimenter in the development of “war without violence’. His work was pioneering and not always adequate, but it represents a major development of historic significance both in ethics and in politics….. Many problems in its further development and application remain. But in words and action Gandhi pointed toward what may be the key to the resolution of the dilemma of how one can behave peacefully and at the same time actively, and effectively oppose oppression and injustice.”

A Leader must have the ability to move the masses; it's not just true for political leaders, but also organizational leaders. Simply lead with your heart and show that you actually believe in the purpose of what you stand for. Gandhi's greatest ability was to walk his talk at every level and in every way. Mahatma Gandhi’s entire life story is about action, to bring about positive change. He both succeeded and failed in what he sought to do, but he always moved forward and he never gave up the quest for improvement, both social and spiritual, and both for individuals and for the Nation as a whole. He gave Indians a new spirit, a sense of self-respect and a feeling of pride in their civilization, transforming the thought process of fellow Indians.

Because of his visionary approach and ideas of empowering people, Mahatma Gandhi is also regarded as a ‘transformational leader’. He always empowered his followers towards success. He gave them hope where there may be none. One of the most outstanding qualities of Mahatma Gandhi which makes him a great transformational leader of modern history was his long term vision, self confidence – often perceived as someone who was stubborn – yet one with as strong principle of righteousness.

Transformational leaders speak to people’s emotions and values. Mahatma Gandhi encouraged open revolt but wanted no bloodshed. With the British levy on salt, he began his journey to the Dandi with only 80 followers. In no time, over the 24 days that took him to get there, hundreds of thousands Indians were with him when he reached the sea. This encouraged others to make and sell salt and to show courage as their oppressors clubbed them and threw them in prison. The Indian people felt empowered through the words and actions of Mahatma Gandhi. This empowerment of followers is a characteristic of transformational leadership. There was so much attention brought to the plight of these people that eventually the British released the Mahatma to negotiate the levy, for Gandhi had asked the world community to join him in the ‘battle of right against might’.

In conclusion, it can be said that today, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered not only as a political leader, but as a moralist who appealed to the universal conscience of mankind. Gilbert Murray (1939), Emeritus Professor, University of Oxford, testified about Gandhi: “In a world where the rulers of nations are relying more and more upon brute force and the nations trusting their lives and hopes to systems which represent the very denial of law and brotherhood, Mr. Gandhi stands out as an isolated and most impressive figure. He is a ruler obeyed by millions, not because they fear him but because they love him”.

Rajdeep Pathak is the Programme Executive of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti.