Remembering Manto and wondering how he would have reacted to 'bulldozer governance' of today

Of course, Paul and his spouse Aruna laughed. They carried a great sense of humour and were cultured and sophisticated along the traditional strain. What struck me about Aruna was the fact that she never ever tried to interrupt her husband or even speak on his behalf. She kept a rather low profile and looked in awe of her husband. It was writ large that she loved and admired him… always there by his side. They seemed compatible, happy to be with each other, so much so that once when Paul came without her, Khushwant looked somewhat surprised and asked him why his wife had not accompanied him. He told us that she was caught up with some family meets so couldn’t come along. Then he started talking emotionally about his children, wife and the family.

Only once during our interactions the topic of the couple’s young daughter Ambika succumbing to cancer early in childhood came up and I still recall how immensely sad they had looked. Sheer sorrow, loss of a child difficult to cope with… In fact, Aruna and Swraj told us that their young daughter would love to go to the London Zoo and spend time there as it gave her some relief and happiness, so after her death they have tried to support the upkeep and development of the London Zoo in all possible ways.

That evening Khushwant had also looked pained and pensive. His talks dwelt on death. “Whilst on death and departures, I often tell Bade Mian (I call my Creator, Bade Mian) that He’s got to wait for me as I still have work to complete. I keep telling Him: Bade Mian abhi mera intezar karo, abhi bahut kaam baqi hai …

Khushwant had recited these lines of Allama Iqbal:

Baagh –e - bahisht say mujhay hukm -e safar diya thha kyon ?/

Kaar –e –Jahaan daraaz hai ,ab mera intezaar kar.

(Why did you order me out of the garden of paradise? /

I have a lot of work that remains unfulfilled; now you must wait for me.)

