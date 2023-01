The idea of allowing proxy voting or remote voting by non-resident Indians (NRIs) has been on the table for many years. Both the Union government and the Election Commission of India have been keen on it. The proposal was later extended to domestic migrants who are unable to go back and cast their votes in their home constituencies for various reasons.

In February 2020, the EC revealed that a “model of an Aadhaar-linked electronic voting system that would enable electors to cast their votes from any part of the country— irrespective of where they are registered to vote—or even abroad” was being prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The system based on blockchain technology would be integrated with the Commission’s ERO Net, officials had explained.

The system would allow a voter registered in Delhi but living in any other part of the country, to cast their vote electronically. To start with, such remote voting would be allowed at designated polling booths in different cities, and once it finds acceptance and approval, the system could be rolled out for overseas electors.

As justification, it was cited that the Indian diaspora across the globe was 1.35 crore strong, many of them travelling abroad on short-term work. Currently the ECI does allow enrolled overseas citizens to vote in person at the polling station in the constituency where s/he is registered as an overseas voter. In the last general election in 2019, as many as 98,844 overseas electors had registered to cast their votes, ECI records show. But only 25,606 actually did so. The poll panel argued that the prohibitive cost of travelling had kept most overseas electors away.

A Bill to allow proxy voting by NRIs was passed in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-19) but lapsed after it was never introduced in the Rajya Sabha. In 2020, the ECI approached the government to permit NRIs to vote via postal ballots, similar to the system used by service voters, i.e., the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), which allows registering their mandate on a downloaded ETPB and sending it to the returning officer of the constituency.

In the 2014 parliamentary elections, 11,846 NRIs had registered as overseas voters but only a fraction turned up to vote. Of the registered overseas electors, 90 per cent are said to be from Kerala. Other states having a significant number of registered overseas voters are Gujarat, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.