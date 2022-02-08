'Reopen DU': Protesting students detained by Delhi police; women protesters allege assault by male guards
The Delhi University students have been demanding to reopen the campus and start physical classes
The clamour to reopen Delhi University has become louder with students protesting outside the gates of the campus. The students' organisation SFI has urged Delhi University students to jam the Chhatra Marg in protest on Tuesday at 12 Noon.
According to the students' organisation, SFI activists protesting and demanding the reopening of campus were detained and female protesters were reportedly manhandled by male guards and police officials.
According to the students' organisation, the SFI activists who were leading the protests for reopening the campus have been brutally assaulted by the guards at Vice Chancellor's office.
The activists had started a sit-in inside the gates, waiting for a notice for DU administration for reopening of campuses. Some activists who were trying to bring in blankets to spend the cold night were reportedly assaulted by the guards. They have also been violently detained by the police. Three women activists, Prachi, Nancy and Adrija were manhandled by male police officers, the students' organisation alleged.
According to a statement released by the SFI, the students organisation has said that the agitation demanding to reopen physical classes at Delhi University will continue.
