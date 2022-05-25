Repealing of sedition law will still let Centre book perceived dissenters under UAPA, disempower states

Contrary to the government’s view in the affidavit, there is an urgent and compelling need for the judicial review of the validity of section 124A. Section 124A is plainly unconstitutional — speech that merely promotes ideas and emotions cannot be restricted within any of the permitted grounds for restriction of speech in Article 19(2) of the Constitution. An unconstitutional law cannot be reformed and retained. It must be struck down.

The crucial importance of public opinion in a democracy is widely accepted. Democracy cannot exist without free and independent public opinion. In turn, free and unconstrained public discourse is a pre-requisite for free and independent public opinion. The crime of sedition seeks to strangulate conversations that are the well spring of public opinion; the life-blood of democracy.

Kedar Nath Singh case was wrongly decided by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in 1962. It requires reconsideration by a seven-judge Constitution bench. Kedar Nath Singh case wrongly linked liability for sedition to speech or expression “involving incitement to violence or intention or tendency to create public disorder or cause disturbance of public peace” whereas no such link exists in the plain language of the provision or in the long history of its implementation.

While it purported to “read down” sedition, what Kedar Nath Singh case really did was create a new crime of incitement to violence, public disorder and disturbance of public peace — which it had no power to do.

The issue whether the First (1951) and Sixteenth (1963) Amendments of the Constitution that amended Article 19(2) to broaden the scope for restrictions on freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) violate the basic structure of the Constitution also needs to be considered by the Supreme Court, because Article 19(2) is the basis on which section 124A stands.

Nor has Kedar Nath Singh adequately addressed the crucial contention that section 124A is “void for vagueness” — its ingredients (such as hatred, contempt and disaffection) are irreparably vague: creating, or attempting to create, a set of undefinable feelings in an undefined set of people.

The second aim of the government emerging from its affidavit seems to be to project a liberal image of the Prime Minister and the government by rolling back or repealing section 124A, independent of the judiciary — doing “what [former Prime Minister Jawaharlal] Nehru could not do”. This could be turned into a much-needed counter to the strong global notoriety of the current regime as authoritarian and anti-democratic.

The fact is, however, that any rolling back or repeal of section 124A would not be motivated by liberal values. It would be to fulfil the third aim of the government — to make sedition an even more powerful tool.

This they would do by enforcing sedition through the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (‘UAPA’) under a new name. UAPA’s Section 2(o)(iii) defines “unlawful activity”, in relation to an individual or association, inter alia as follows (common elements with section 124A are in bold):

“[A]ny action taken by such individual or association (whether by committing an act or by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representation or otherwise) … (iii) which causes or is intended to cause disaffection against India.”

“India” in this context is a very broad term that could quite easily be interpreted to include the government of the day as well as the Indian State. One can only hope that it will not be interpreted by unbounded judicial creativity to include ideas of India (such as “Bharat Mata”) because, for example, the Constitution says “India that is Bharat”.

Section 13 of UAPA provides that “Whoever: (a) takes part in or commits, or (b) advocates, abets, advises or incites the commission of, any unlawful activity” shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years. UAPA’s Section 2(o)(iii) in effect changes the name of the same offence from sedition to “unlawful activity”.