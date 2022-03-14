Reply to RTI shows Delhi govt gave ex-gratia amount to only 8 families of healthcare workers

Though 177 healthcare workers died due to Covid-19 in the national capital according to government records, only eight healthcare workers have been given the promised ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore in these two years. The Delhi government, at various times in two years, has stated they have provided the compensation to 17 and 13 families.

According to the response under the Right to Information Act, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi stated that they received 40 applications for the ex-gratia amount, of which eight were approved, 26 were pending and six applications were rejected. This compensation is separate from the help announced by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and that under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna.

This information has come to light in responses to queries sought under the Right to Information Act by rights activist Kanhaiya Kumar.

The Delhi government, instead has been releasing contradicting information. In August 2021, in a response to a query under the RTI Act, the Delhi government stated that it had given Rs 1 crore compensation to 17 healthcare workers including doctors, teachers and sanitation staff. In February 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the Delhi government will give the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of 13 health care workers.