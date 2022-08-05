Repo rate hike by RBI isn’t good news for small businesses and nation at large, feel experts

In trying to manage a tightrope walk between growth, inflation, and capital outflow, the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to increase the policy rate by 50 bps to 5.40% with immediate effect will not spell good for small businesses and the nation at large, experts feel.

The rate hike is the highest since August 2019 and will hit new borrowings and turn long-term retail loans costlier.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the MPC had unanimously decided to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% with immediate effect. Standing Deposit Facility Rate stands adjusted to 5.1%, and the Marginal Standing Facility Rate and bank rate stand revised to 5.65%.

Traditionally, the RBI raised the benchmark repo rate or the interest rate at which banks borrow money from the central bank to curtail the supply of money in the economy. Experts pointed out that therefore, lower interest rates allow easy borrowing, and businesses typically borrow to invest in new economic activities. Hence, the larger the cash supply, the more inflation.