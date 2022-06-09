Reports of Modi govt resurrecting Section 66A of IT Act through UN convention route alarming

Is Section 66A of the Information Technology Act making a comeback? This at a time when restrictions on freedom of expression are beginning to get the upper hand over free speech. The return of Section 66A is bound to lead to further restrictions and keep people from posting critical remarks on the workings of the government, speak truth to power. The Supreme Court had knocked it out of statute books seven years ago.

Now, say people alarmed at the prospect, the Modi government is bringing the provisions of the dumped Section back into operation through the backdoor. The backdoor happens to open into the front door of the United Nations. And the UN right now is engaged in talks to draw up a new UN treaty on fighting cybercrime.

Reports are that India has forwarded its own “criminalisation of offensive messages” protocol to the UN, and has done a pretty good job of copy-pasting Section 66A’s language. The very same language that was used to haul up anti-government activists, including cartoonists and students.

The danger is that the Modi government could very well inform the top court, post the passage of the restrictions through the UN, that, hey, look, this is not "us" doing it, but the “international body”, and India is bound to adhere to, and cannot kick its “international obligation” out the window. The Section 66A restrictions then would be back to haunt online speech. Cartoonists and journalists could once more be targeted.