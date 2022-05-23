Reports on ration cards’ surrender ‘fake’ but no inquiry or action against DMs

Following public outrage over notices asking people ineligible for ration cards to surrender them, the Uttar Pradesh Government has hastily explained that no such instruction were given to the districts.

But by then several District Magistrates had already issued orders asking ineligible consumers to surrender their ration cards by May 20 or face punitive measures.

State Food Commissioner Saurav Babu told the media that false reports are being circulated in sections of the media about cancellation of ration cards or people being asked to surrender their ration cards.

“No fresh orders have been issued. The last order issued was in October 7, 2014 and no new order has been issued since then,” he claimed.