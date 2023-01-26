Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India Weapons Grace Kartavya Path
This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade.
For the first time in history, the 74th Republic Day parade featured and flaunted the prowess of the Indian armed forces armoured with hi-tech indigenously made equipment.
Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased in Delhi's Kartavya Path, including the 21 Gun Salute through 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.
