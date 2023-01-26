India

Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India Weapons Grace Kartavya Path

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade.

NH Digital

For the first time in history, the 74th Republic Day parade featured and flaunted the prowess of the Indian armed forces armoured with hi-tech indigenously made equipment.

Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased in Delhi's Kartavya Path, including the 21 Gun Salute through 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns were replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns, as the government attempts to promote its Make-in-India initiative.
'MBT ARJUN' is a third generation main battle tank developed indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
'Nag Missile System (NAMIS)' is a tank destroyer indigenously designed by the DRDO.
'Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)' has been manufactured under India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme, ideally designed for troops operating in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
'Brahmos' is a supersonic, high-precision, cruise missile with a 400-km strike-capability.
