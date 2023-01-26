Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India Weapons Grace Kartavya Path

For the first time in history, the 74th Republic Day parade featured and flaunted the prowess of the Indian armed forces armoured with hi-tech indigenously made equipment.

Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased in Delhi's Kartavya Path, including the 21 Gun Salute through 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.