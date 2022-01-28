Republic Day celebrations needs to include hard talk on issues that are destroying the republic

India has been consistently declining in the World Democracy Index prepared by The Economist Intelligence Unit. The Democracy Index is based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of government; political participation; and political culture. Based on their scores on 60 indicators within these categories, each country is then itself classified as one of four types of regimes: full democracy; flawed democracy; hybrid regime; and authoritarian regime. India fell 10 places and ranked 51st and was marked as flawed democracy in the 2019 report. In the 2020 Democracy Index report, India fell by another 2 places and ranked at 53rd position. Bangladesh was at 80th position in the 2019 report which was an improvement of 8 position. In the latest report Bangladesh made further improvement of 4 places and ranked 76th.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) prepares its annual report on Freedom of Religion which does not provide any ranking but places countries in various categories. India was categorized as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) in 2020 report. India has always been a Country of Special Concern (CSC) except once - after the 2002 Gujarat carnage when India got this tag. India's freedom of religion deteriorated during Modi's rule giving us this CPC tag once again. “Ideally, India should be on par with the Scandinavian countries, the US and Canada. Today, Afghanistan, Sudan, Indonesia and Egypt have a higher ranking than us,” Faizan Mustafa wrote in a column in response to the report.

Narendra Modi’s whimsical and ill-conceived demonetisation scheme severely hit the nation’s economy taking us back by decades it was said to be a small price for the greater good which was eradication of corruption. Ironically, India has been consistently falling in the Corruption Perception Index prepared by Transparency International. In the 2019 report India ranked at the 80th position among 198 countries falling 2 places from previous report. This year India declined to 86th position out of 180 countries.

One of the most shocking declines have been in the Global Gender Gap report prepared by World Economic Forum which benchmarks countries on their progress towards gender parity in four dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival and Political Empowerment. In the 2020 report which was the 14th edition covering 153 countries, India slipped to 112th spot from its 108th position in 2018. This year India fell 28 steps and ranked at 140 registering a severe decline.

The Human Freedom Index co‐published by the Cato Institute and the Fraser Institute is yet another significant Index in which India register serious decline. It evaluates criteria such as personal, civil, and economic freedom, dignity of individuals and is defined as negative liberty or the absence of coercive constraint. In 2019 India ranked 94th. The 2020 report placed India at the 111th, a fall of 17 places. In the 2021 report, India fell 5 more spots and is now at 119th position, registering a total decline of 22 places in 3 years.