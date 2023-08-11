Researchers from 8 countries led by IIT-Madras study climate impact of power plant emissions

Researchers from eight countries led by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have conducted a study on how gaseous emissions from power plants lead to changes in cloud formation to ascertain the impact of coal-fired power plants on the climate.

The study, conducted during the COVID-19 lockdown in India, imparts insights into the consequences of reduced human-related emissions on aerosol traits and cloud formation, thereby advancing the comprehension of the implications of coal-fired power plant emissions in the context of climate change, officials said.

The findings of the study have been published in the reputed journal "Climate And Atmospheric Science". The team included 27 researchers from India, China, the USA, Germany, the UK, Mexico, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Finland.