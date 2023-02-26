Resolutions should not be on papers only but on the ground: Priyanka Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that it was good that the party came up with new resolutions, but these should be implemented on the ground.



She was addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress, which is underway in Raipur.



"We want to take our organisation up to the mandal and block level, but this should not be in papers only, and the leaders should reach out to the people and tell them what the Congress party thinks of the common people.