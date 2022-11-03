Results of bye-elections held today will indicate Opposition's standing in run up to 2024 polls

The bye-elections to seven Assembly seats in six states were held on Thursday, in the run up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Observes believe that the results, which will be declared on November 6, will not only decide whether regional parties can halt BJP’s juggernaut in their respective areas and present an alternative before 2024 Lok Sabha polls or not, but also the BJP’s strength and ability to defend its turf from rising anti-incumbency factor and an aggressive Opposition.

Out of the seven seats, last BJP held three, the Congress two and the RJD and Shiv Sens had one seat each.

Here is why the stakes are high for the BJP as well as the regional parties:

Gola Gokarnath (Uttar Pradesh)

Necessitated by the death of the BJP MLA Arvind Giri, the contest for the Gola Gokarnath seat is being seen as a prestige battle between the SP and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The BSP and the Congress have stayed away from the contest, making it a direct contest between the SP and the BJP.

UP watchers say that if SP emerges victorious, it will reaffirm that the ruling BJP failed in maintaining the law and order situation in the district, but if the BJP wins, it will indicate that there is no threat to its Hindutva card.

Gola Gokarnath falls in Lakhimpur Kheri where Ashish Mishra, son of Union Cabinet minister Ajay Teni allegedly mowed down farmers in 2021.

Gopalganj (Bihar)

Necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh, the bye-election in Gopalganj is being described as a contest between 'ex-RJD' and the RJD.

Party supremo Lalu Prasad’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, who was an RJD MP, has fielded his wife on a BSP ticket. He is pitted against RJD's Mohan Gupta.

Combining Yadav and Muslim votes with Kurmi votes, the RJD hopes to wrest the seat from the BJP. The BJP, on the other hand, hopes to play the role of a spoiler. Bihar watchers say the saffron party has been relegated to the third position.

Interestingly, despite heading the Mahagathbandhan government, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has stayed away from the campaign.