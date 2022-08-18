Retail inflation set to go up further with next round of ‘GST readjustment’ on anvil

A brief respite in retail inflation registered for July may not be of much assurance about price stability as another round of GST readjustment on the anvil may well push up prices of items of mass consumption.

Retail inflation was steady in June, although well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for over sixth months. Inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was reported steady at an annual 7.03 percent in June, down by 0.1 percent from the previous month. The improvement, though marginal, was attributed to lower fuel and cooking gas prices, which offset higher services and food costs.

The Reserve Bank has also been raising interest rates as part of its inflation management strategy. But its Governor Shaktikanta Das has warned that inflation is unlikely to be brought within the mandated target, until at least the end of the year.

It is against this setting that there is a move for further readjustment of the GST rates, which would warrant prices of items of daily use to go up further.