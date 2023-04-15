Rewriting History: What’s in a Name? Ask the BJP

William Shakespeare had got most things right, especially when it came to portraying the seven deadly sins, as per their revised version in India’s Amritkaal. Whether it was ‘honour killing’ in Othello or ‘love jihad’ (by Romeo, naturally, trying to entice a Capulet to become a Montague) in Romeo and Juliet, or outstanding EMIs in Merchant of Venice, he plumbed the depths of human emotions like a porpoise.

But in one instance at least he had a mixed bag; it was when he waxed eloquent about the importance or otherwise of names. Remember Juliet’s words?

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet...” Methinks the wily old bard was trying to say that names are not important, that if Romeo was called, say, Ronaldo, he would be just as handsome and score just as well (with the ladies, of course). True, but then ‘Sexpeare’ had not (unlike Orwell or Huxley) anticipated the Hindu Rashtra of 450 years later where names determine history and geography, where it is the lotus, and not the rose, which is the flower of choice and where a name can determine whether you smell of roses or dead fish. Or whether you are alive or dead, in fact.