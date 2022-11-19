Rich tributes paid to Indira Gandhi on 105th birth anniversary

Congress leaders along with leaders of other political parties on Saturday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes at Indira Gandhi's memorial Shakti Sthal in the morning. A number of leaders also visited her memorial and paid tributes.



"Paid floral tributes to the Iron Lady of India, former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal. She will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit, courage and commitment towards a strong and united India," Kharge said on Twitter.



In another tweet in Hindi, he said, "Salutes to the 'iron lady' of India Mrs Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, an example of lifelong struggle, courage and efficient leadership."



He also said that she sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India and dedicated her life to the nation and Indians will remember her for her political determination.



Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.



He also shared a video of her life on Twitter.



"She grew up in the freedom struggle, learnt from the great leaders of India, and was her father's darling. She was Durga for the country, and Kali for her enemies - fearless, bright, Priyadarshini...," Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi.

Remembering her, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."



Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary, Congress also shared an audio recording of the former Prime Minister on Twitter as a tribute to her. In the recording, former prime minister Indira Gandhi can be heard highlighting the importance and objectives of a democracy.