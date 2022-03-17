Right-wing forces have been slowly gaining ground for many years; secular thread now rendered fragile

Amidst the ongoing debates, discussions and analysis on the crucial ‘why’ the Right-Wing managed to get or gather or grab adequate votes in these recently held elections in the five states of the country, let me focus on the Right-Wing Hindutva cadres cum private senas/ armies spread out, right across, from the top to the grassroots level.

This is no overnight build-up! This has been happening rather too systematically for the last several years and now, of course, more than writ large. This build-up of the Hindutva forces and the severe dangers involved was first brought to my notice by Khushwant Singh, when he and I were putting together the book titled – 'Absolute Khushwant- The Low-Down on Life, Death & Most Things In-Between' ( Penguin) where he put forth his views on an entire range, from emotions to death to the Right-Wing, to the political scenario.

The year was 2009 – 2010 and Khushwant and I would sit and discuss just about everything and anything. But after or before every such discussion he would sound and look very worried about the rise of the Right-Wing in the country. To quote him from the above mentioned book which was published in 2010: “My only worry today is the rise in the right-wing fascist parties in the country. We allowed fascism to dig its heels in our courtyard. We let them get away with every step they took and never raised a howl of protest…We failed to hit back because we have never been a united force and do not realize the perils of allowing our country to fall into their hands. Events such as the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the burning of Graham Staines and his children and the barbaric and mindless carnage in Gujarat are events that stink of politics mixed with religion. I have always maintained that politics and religion do not go together; they must be kept apart at any cost …What concerns me is how narrow-minded and intolerant we Indians have become.”