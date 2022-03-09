Rishi Kapoor’s last film, with Paresh completing the character, to stream on Amazon from March 31

Honouring the legacy of the prolific actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, Prime Video announced the world premiere of his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures the family entertainer stars an ensemble of actors, including the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Sharmaji Namkeen is the first Hindi movie where two actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal have come together to play one character. When Rishi passed away, Paresh took over the role. This makes Sharmaji Namkeen the only film in the universe where two actors play the same character.