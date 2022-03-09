Rishi Kapoor’s last film, with Paresh completing the character, to stream on Amazon from March 31
Honouring the legacy of the prolific actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, Prime Video announced the world premiere of his last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
Honouring the legacy of the prolific actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, Prime Video announced the world premiere of his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures the family entertainer stars an ensemble of actors, including the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.
Sharmaji Namkeen is the first Hindi movie where two actors Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal have come together to play one character. When Rishi passed away, Paresh took over the role. This makes Sharmaji Namkeen the only film in the universe where two actors play the same character.
Sharmaji Namkeen dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.
Manish Menghani, Head, Content licensing, Prime Video says. “Sharmaji Namkeen is …a truly special film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic brilliance of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal. Both actors have entertained generations of audiences through their legendary performances. The film is yet another exciting chapter in our long-standing association with Excel Entertainment and we are certain this heartwarming tale will find its special place with customers in India and beyond.”
Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said “Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the Late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm.”
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines