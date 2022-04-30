Rishi Kapoor’s top 10 films

Here’s looking at Rishi Kapoor’s 10 Best Films.

Mera Naam Joker (1969)—This is where Rishi Kapoor’s astounding journey as a star actor began. Playing an adolescent who has a serious crush on his school-teacher Simi Garewal Rishi, at 14, won his first National award. Looking at his performance, under father Raj Kapoor’s direction, even today you feel he got the confusion of sexual awakening in his character dead right.

Bobby (1973)—From here onwards Rishi’s struggle to make his presence felt in heroine-oriented film began. Whether it was Bobby or Barood, the directors focused on the heroine while Rishi made his presence felt as best as he could. While Dimple Kapadia played the author-backed role Rishi was amazing in his confidence level while portraying the rich introverted neglected child of irresponsible parents..

Rafoo Chakkar (1975)—Delightful in drag Rishi simply stole the show with Paintal playing his farcical foil. And yes, wife Neetu Singh was around too. Narendra Bedidirected this enjoyable desi version of Some Like It Hot. Amazingly decades later Paintal's son Hiten Paintal played Rishi’s son Ranbir’s pal in Bachna-Ae-Haseeno. But the chemistry was not the same.