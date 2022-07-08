Rising concern over attempts to silence AltNews and co-founder Md Zubair

Razorpay, the platform used by AltNews to collect donations, handed over data about donors to Delhi Police, informed the website in a statement. It also denied allegations that its co-founder, Md Zubair, had received donations from Pakistan and abroad. Only Indian banks, it clarified, can transfer amounts to its bank account and that the co-founders and others working for the website receive a monthly salary out of the donations received.

RazorPay, which is used by several media organisations for crowd funding, blocked AltNews for a day but restored their services within 24 hours. The damage by then had been done. The Delhi Police, lawyers quickly pointed out, was acting well within their right to seek donors’ details and there is little that banks or payment gateways can do to refuse— unless they demand requests in writing citing what the police are looking for or unless they choose to go to the court for directions. Donors’ bank accounts and details in any case are accessible to the government.

But the information alarmed even small donors and donations to the factchecking website effectively dried up for the time being. The only reason the police would seek and receive the entire data— names, bank accounts, address and PAN number etc.—would be to intimidate individual donors, send them notices and send out a signal that donating to the website could invite interrogation, if not trouble.