Rising cost of living: Hungry and drugged

Earlier this week, Indians saw petrol, and diesel prices going up marking the 13th hike in the last 15 days. The latest hike took the overall increase since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in the rate revision on account of the state elections to five states to Rs.9.20 per litre.

The question that bewilders many though is - why is the aam aadmi not protesting? Are people afraid? Are they indoctrinated? Or have people resigned themselves to the fate that this is how it is going to be?

Ironic in a sense because this very mehengai (price rise) has in the past brought down governments. In October 2012, the BJP, then in the opposition, came out on the streets with its leaders creating a scene on the streets on Delhi against a hike in prices of cooking gas and petrol/diesel.

It was in the days when prices of crude oil were soaring yet there was no daily hike in retail prices. The government was providing domestic LPG cylinders at highly subsidised rates, the central taxes on the fuel were low and the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government absorbed a large part of the rising crude costs to give relief to the consumers.

Sample this: In April 2007, the price of crude was $65 per barrel. The retail price of the petrol was Rs. 42 a litre and that of diesel was Rs. 30 a litre in Delhi. In March 2021, the rate of crude oil was $64 per barrel. The retail price of petrol was Rs. 91 a litre and and that of diesel Rs. 81 per litre.

Of course, the retail petrol and diesel prices have now breached the Rs.100 a litre mark, with greater part of the cost being the various taxes and cess. Clearly, the Modi government is fleecing its own people.

Rajesh Sonar a trader based in Mumbai said, "I am small shopkeeper and in past two years due to Covid lockdown, hardly have had any business. I have three children and inflation is going up. Within one year cost of LPG has increased by Rs 150 and we need to buy it. Last year it was Rs. 800, now it has gone upto Rs.949. I have raised my voice in our association, which is largely occupied by the BJP supporters. They claim it's uncontrollable."

He said they can't protest like others [for fear of repercussions]. “We have to manage our needs and going in any protest-dharna won't solve our issues. People like us have no choice but to silently bear the brunt,” he added.