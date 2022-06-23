Rising prices and inflation to remain above tolerance level, spelling trouble for India

Inflation forecasts made by various international and national institutions have also brought worries to the officials responsible for tackling the price rise and inflation. As the Russian-Ukraine conflict broke out in late February 2022 resulting in escalation of global commodities prices, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook of April 2022 revised its inflation projections for 2022 in advanced economies from 3.9 per cent to 5.9 per cent and in emerging market economies from 5.7 per cent to 8.7 per cent.

Expectedly, global inflation rose in the months of April and May 2022 pushed up by the geopolitical tension and economic recovery and the lagged effects of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies around the world. India’s worry is linked to import of inflation in respect to high prices of crude oil imports that is likely to impact the entire consumption basket.

In the last six months the major causes of high retail inflation in India were elevated global prices of crude and edible oil on the one hand, and the onset of summer heat waves that have led to a rise in food articles and vegetable prices on the other. Retail food inflation has been higher than non-food, and it was attributed chiefly to retail vegetable inflation, with a weight of 6 per cent in CPI basket that increased to 18.26 per cent in May 2022.

As summer heat waves gradually makes way for the south-west monsoons sending newer crops at the mandi, the concerned officials in the Ministry of Finance expect the food prices and consequently headline retail inflation to decline.

The subcategory of ‘oils and fats’ is yet another significant contributor to food inflation. Since India imports about 60 per cent of its edible oil needs, domestic prices of edible oils are vulnerable to changes and volatility in global edible oil prices.

The vulnerability showed up in March 2022 when the inflation in ‘oils and fats’ stood at 18.7 per cent, as global edible oil prices rose following a breakdown in the production and supply chains of sunflower oil in the Black Sea region, which also caused the prices of alternatives such as soyabean oil and palm oil to sharply increase.

In April 2022, inflation in “oils and fats” slightly declined to 17.3 per cent and moderated further to 13.3 per cent in May 2022 as Indonesia withdrew an export ban on crude palm oil and refined palm oil exports. Additionally, the Indonesian government has stated that it will bring down the combined export taxes to USD 488 / tonne from USD 575 / tonne to encourage shipments. India expects this measure to further ease edible oil prices in the global and domestic markets.

The non-food inflation has been mainly fuelled by sharp volatility and uptick in global crude oil prices. The average price of dated Brent crude rose from USD 105.8 / barrel in April 2022 to USD 112.4 / barrel in May 2022, as the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Beijing eased Covid-19 norms and international markets priced in the European Union’s plans to cut its Russian oil consumption by 90 per cent by the end of 2022.