'Rozgar Do' padyatra to begin on August 15

In addition to the ‘Bharat Jodo’ padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari beginning October 2, a ‘Rozgar Do’ padyatra from August 15 and district level padyatras from August 9 were also announced
Asserting that Gandhian values, the Nehruvian idea of India and “Indian Nationalism” as the core character of the Indian National Congress, the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur resolved to take the following steps to energise the party organisation.
• All vacant positions at all levels to be filled in the next 90 to 180 days.
• Block Congress Committees and Mandal Congress Committees to be constituted
• Three new departments to be created at the national level, namely a Public Insight Department, responsible for gathering feedback on different issues and evaluating policies; a National Training Institute to train party leaders and workers on the ideology and vision of the party and policies of the government, and an AICC Election Management Department to ensure electoral preparedness
• Performance Appraisal by the General Secretary (Organization) to assess performance of office bearers of All India Congress Committee, Pradesh Congress Committees and District Congress Committees.
• To limit the term of an office bearer to five years to give new people an opportunity.
• To ensure that 50% of the office bearers at all levels are below the age of 50.
• To ensure fair representation of dalits, adivasis, backward classes, minorities and women at all levels.
• To follow the principle of “one person, one post” and “one family, one ticket” should also be ensured. In case another member of the family is politically active, they will be considered for a ticket only after five years of organizational experience
• The “Chairman of the North East Congress Coordination Committee” to be a permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee
• To form a “political affairs committee” in every state to deliberate upon important issues and drive a common political line
• To hold AICC and PCC sessions at least once every year
• Every District Congress Committee to conduct a 75 km long padayatra beginning on August 9th to profess and propagate the spirit and sacrifices of the freedom movement
• The jurisdiction, scope and structure of the media and communication department of the INC to be expanded
• To create a “health mission” for the Scheduled Tribes and also help them secure lease (patta) of forest land.
• To undertake ‘Rozgar Do Padyatra’ from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, beginning 15th August, 2022, on completion of 75 years of independence.
• At the organizational level, 50% of the position to be reserved for those below 50 years of age.
• A ceiling on the retirement age for all elected posts such as MP, MLAs and MLCs.
• In political appointments in future Congress Governments, 50 percent positions to be given to those below 50 years of age.
• Beginning with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, half the nominations for Parliament, State Legislatures, State Councils and other electable posts to be given to those below 50 years of age.
• Party leaders to participate in non-political activities, such as youth festivals, cultural events, sports events, youth parliament, town hall meetings, blood donation camps etc.
(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)