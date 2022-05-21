'Rozgar Do' padyatra to begin on August 15

Asserting that Gandhian values, the Nehruvian idea of India and “Indian Nationalism” as the core character of the Indian National Congress, the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur resolved to take the following steps to energise the party organisation.

In addition to the ‘Bharat Jodo’ padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari beginning October 2, a ‘Rozgar Do’ padyatra from August 15 and district level padyatras from August 9 were also announced.

• All vacant positions at all levels to be filled in the next 90 to 180 days.

• Block Congress Committees and Mandal Congress Committees to be constituted

• Three new departments to be created at the national level, namely a Public Insight Department, responsible for gathering feedback on different issues and evaluating policies; a National Training Institute to train party leaders and workers on the ideology and vision of the party and policies of the government, and an AICC Election Management Department to ensure electoral preparedness

• Performance Appraisal by the General Secretary (Organization) to assess performance of office bearers of All India Congress Committee, Pradesh Congress Committees and District Congress Committees.

• To limit the term of an office bearer to five years to give new people an opportunity.