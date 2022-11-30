RRPR Saga: The changing hands of ownership at NDTV

Under the open offer route, till November 27, a total of 39.35 lakh shares of NDTV had already been tendered, according to various news reports. While the exact shareholding pattern will become known by the end of next month, information available shows that Prannoy and Radhika Roy continue to own 32.26 per cent of NDTV. The remaining is held by a large group of institutional and corporate investors. Some of these investors are the Vikasa India EIF I Fund (4.42 per cent) and the LTD Investment Fund (9.75 per cent), both of which are based in Mauritius. Confirm Realbuild (1.33 per cent), GRD Securities (2.82 per cent), Adesh Broking House (1.5 per cent), and Drolia Agencies (1.48 per cent) are some of the other stockholders.



The story of the Adani Group’s interest in entering the media landscape began to take shape in April when it launched AMG Media Networks Ltd. This started becoming a reality with NDTV when it acquired Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (VCPL), which owned convertible debentures (warrants that provide for the conversion of debt to equity) in RRPR Holding Pvt. Ltd that in turn owned 29.18% of NDTV Ltd in August.



To repay the loan it had taken out with ICICI Bank, NDTV borrowed Rs 350 crore from VCPL in 2009, and a year later, it borrowed Rs 53.85 crore from the same lender. The loan from ICICI Bank was used to pay off existing debt to Indiabulls. A loan from ICICI had an annual interest rate of 19 per cent, but VCPL had no such rate. In return for the loan, however, RRPR awarded VCPL a warrant for 99.99% of the outstanding shares of RRPR common stock as of the day of conversion. VCPL was once affiliated with Reliance and is later an associate business of the Delhi-based Nahata Group.



There is little doubt that the Adani Group acquired VCPL intending to convert the warrant, which it did without engaging in a protracted legal struggle and in such a timely fashion that the original promoters were left with little room for manoeuvre, while the Ahmedabad-based businessman set his foot in.