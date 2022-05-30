RSS-affiliated charitable groups spent about Rs 1,231.6 cr on Hindutva influence peddling in US, India: Report

It was revealed that between 2001- 2019 seven Sangh-affiliated charitable groups in the US reportedly spent at least Rs 1,231.6 crore ($158.9 million) on Hindutva programming, sending much of it to groups in India and there are are reportedly 222 shakhas of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), the US wing of the militant, paramilitary Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), across 32 states and 166 cities in the US, according to a new report ‘Hindu Nationalist Influence in the United States’.

The BJP-led union government paid between Rs 11.63 lakh to Rs 44.98 lakh ($15k-$58k) on average per lobby group working to influence US policies between 2017 and 2020. The Sangh’s efforts to amplify Hindutva priorities in US domestic and foreign policy were led by groups such as the Hindu American Foundation and Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS); campaign financing through the Hindu American Political Action Committee (HAPAC).

The report by Jasa Macher tracked All India Movement (AIM) for Seva, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of America, India Development and Relief Fund, Param Shakti Peeth, PYP Yog Foundation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, and Sewa International. It revealed that Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America reportedly operated 21 chapters in 14 states and its cultural projects often use different names, such as the Swami Vivekananda Family Camp or Hindu Mandir Executives Conference (HMEC).

Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of America is run by VHP and in India, the organisation is known to indoctrinate students in tribal villages against Muslims and Christians. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who was the minister of state for animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries and micro, small and medium enterprises, had promoted Ekal schools in Odisha. Sarangi was the leader of the Bajrang Dal when a Hindutva mob brutally murdered Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two children in 1999.