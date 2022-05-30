RSS and BJP latch on to a debatable past to secure an uncertain future

This is beyond satire or sarcasm. French writer François Gautier, quite a favourite of the RSS, has been frequently coming across trunks in ancient buildings across France that ostensibly contain manuscripts predicting the advent of Narendra Modi in 2014.

Nostradamus, who apparently lived in the 16th Century, seems to have foreseen what would happen in “India" in 2014. But did "India” exist in that century? I had always been taught that what we know as the geographical territory of India today was always many kingdoms and dynasties, mostly ruled by Hindu kings and Muslim sultans until the Mughuls tried to impose themselves across these independent kingdoms. So how did Nostradamus come up with "India"?

But it is even stranger how Nostradamus could predict the advent of Modi and skip entirely the earlier formation of India into a union of states, the resistance of all the independent kingdoms to the formation of India, the previous arrival of the British who defeated the Moghuls and the Marathas and captured all their territories that later shaped themselves into a modern India...

I also wonder that Nostradamus could predict a “white woman" – Sonia Gandhi – who would allegedly rule over India and be defeated by Modi, without having a clue about another world-renowned "white woman" – Queen Victoria - who would reign over “India", over territories shaped by the British into the modern geographical form – and whose descendants would then be defeated by a series of Indian men, including Mahatma Gandhi, who were clearly greater than Modi to have brought down the mighty British Empire.

Perhaps those predictions are lying somewhere in another manuscript in another attic of another ancient building in France, waiting to be discovered by the likes of Francois Gautier. For without those gaps in his predictions being filled, it defies credulity to believe that Nostradamus could have predicted the advent of Modi to the extent that he would be hated by many on his advent and loved by all when he disappeared in 2026.