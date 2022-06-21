RSS-BJP bid to distort history inflicts immense damage on character and identity of India

Decrying modern Indian history and accusing eminent historians of distorting historical facts has turned into an obsession for BJP leaders and cadres. Every individual in the party, right from the lower level to the top leaders, is busy finding fault with history and dictating an infantile discourse about its content and politico-religious contour.

Ever since Narendra Modi came to occupy the office of the Prime Minister, the new breed of Sangh Parivar historians, who have very poor knowledge of history, have sprung up on the academic horizon of India and started dictating how to ‘correct’ history. The crescendo has reached a peak. The BJP’s cadre and leaders are raring to show their intellectual acumen by rectifying the leftist distortions.

Their acquiring academic expertise primarily owes to the guidebook on history made available to them by the RSS leaders. Obviously, it provides an insight into the educational pursuit of the RSS leadership. So far as RSS leaders are concerned, history should be judged from a religious perspective. There is no place for realism. Most of their discourses are based on hearsay.

They condemn Muslim rulers as invaders. This perception has been created by the RSS for the consumption of the common Hindus. They feel that anything said against the Muslims would be easily acceptable to the Hindus.

Though RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is not tired of playing gimmicks, like claiming that Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA, the fact remains that they do not subscribe to such thoughts.