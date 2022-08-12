RSS-BJP ethos of subservience to a ‘supreme leader’ makes them unfit for democratic polity

As the country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, it’s an irony of history that the RSS, which remained loyal to the British, is now trying to appropriate the legacy of our secular and inclusive struggle for independence.

Seventy-five years ago, our country reached an important milestone, when people of the country got liberated from the clutches of British colonialism. Our independence was the result of a century-long sustained mass struggle, with many streams of political thoughts and ideologies merging in opposition to British rule, which liberated the masses from British oppression.

Our struggle for independence was not just a movement to remove the British but also had an agenda for our country’s future. That agenda of social reforms and to liberate our country from poverty and inequality was the result of a dialogue between the major ideological currents fighting for our independence.

Most important of them were the school of thought represented by Mahatma Gandhi through the policy and programme of the Congress Party, the Communists and Socialists and advocates of social reforms best represented in the work of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Dialogue and debate between these streams produced the values that best defined our struggle against colonialism and gave a coherent shape to the future Republic and State with secularism and welfarism at its core.

These values are under threat from an organization today that played no role in our long fight for independence and sided with the British, the RSS.

To recognize what values came to constitute our freedom and what is under threat, we need to examine the ideological foundations of this nefarious organization and how it is against everything our founding leaders strived for.